Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Crown posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

