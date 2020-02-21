Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.59 million and the lowest is $156.75 million. Novanta reported sales of $156.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Novanta by 62.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 117,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.28. 97,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,106. Novanta has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

