Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $109.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.64 million to $111.23 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $105.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $416.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.35 million to $420.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $445.02 million, with estimates ranging from $418.74 million to $475.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.66. 1,289,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.