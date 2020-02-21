Zacks: Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given $17.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Columbia Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Columbia Financial an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.