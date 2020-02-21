Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETRN. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

