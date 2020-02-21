Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.36. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter worth $171,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter worth $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kamada by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

