Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

VNE stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veoneer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

