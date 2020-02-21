Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $470.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer has risen and outpaced the industry in a year's time courtesy of its robust surprise history. Further, the company is poised to gain from increased investments in the Truly brand, which will bolster its position in the fast-growing hard seltzer category. Notably, the company delivered positive earnings surprise for the fifth straight quarter in third-quarter 2019, with the fourth sales beat in the last five quarters. Results were fueled by higher revenues, owing to solid shipment and depletions growth. Driven by the positive trends, management raised the lower end of earnings, shipments and depletions view for 2019. However, incremental costs for the use of third-party breweries and introduction of variety packs are likely to dent gross margins throughout 2019 and beyond. Additionally, higher operating expenses remain a headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $417.14.

Shares of SAM opened at $396.29 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $32,483,353 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

