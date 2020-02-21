Zacks: Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:XPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:XPL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Solitario Exploration & Royalty an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solitario Exploration & Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

XPL opened at $0.33 on Friday. Solitario Exploration & Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

About Solitario Exploration & Royalty

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

