Zacks: US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given US Gold an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get US Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 149,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,463. US Gold has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.