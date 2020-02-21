Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $264,775.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $264,775.00 and $22.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,785 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

