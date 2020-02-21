Zennies Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $633.00 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Zennies has a market cap of $192,437.00 and $633.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Zennies has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone . Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone

Zennies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

