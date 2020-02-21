Zipper (ZIP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $624,538.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000587 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002392 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

