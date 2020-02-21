Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,797.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roy Benhorin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $4,499,726.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.11. 1,229,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,782. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

