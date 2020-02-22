$0.40 EPS Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. BlackRock TCP Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

TCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 293,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,903. The stock has a market cap of $853.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

