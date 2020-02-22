$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 1,405,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.