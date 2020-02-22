$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,598 shares of company stock worth $40,230,196. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

