$48.62 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce sales of $48.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.20 million and the highest is $49.04 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $48.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $195.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.55 million to $196.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $195.85 million, with estimates ranging from $194.16 million to $197.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 293,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

