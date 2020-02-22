Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Aaron’s also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of AAN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,467. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

