Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,882,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,048. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

