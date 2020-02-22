ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 403,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 709,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 311,949 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 237,550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

