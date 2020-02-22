ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 6.6%

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, 2,280,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,484,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,972,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 28,571 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,062,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

