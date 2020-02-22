Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.28, 88,414,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 58,475,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $16,187,868. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.