Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.28, 88,414,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 58,475,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.
The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.
In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $16,187,868. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
