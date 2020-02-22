AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Down 9.3%

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.73, 712,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 248,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $545.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.83.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.