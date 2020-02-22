AI Doctor Market Cap Tops $2.32 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Huobi. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $80,045.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.01 or 0.06524069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00068558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010323 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, BCEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

