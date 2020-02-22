Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48-3.53, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.41.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.