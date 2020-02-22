Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.21. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 3,190,344 shares traded.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

