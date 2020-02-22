Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $438.00

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $241.74 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

