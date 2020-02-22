Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Trading Down 7.2%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.24, approximately 1,344,543 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 850,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

