Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.48-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

