Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Avis Budget Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.75 EPS.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 3,075,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 70.04%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

