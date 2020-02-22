Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.14. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 8,593,828 shares traded.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

