Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $50.21, approximately 1,950,121 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 332,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bancolombia by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

