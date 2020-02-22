Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $7.52. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1,599,126 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$8.44. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

In other news, insider Bruce Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.29 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of A$72,900.00 ($51,702.13). Also, insider Patrick Allaway acquired 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.27 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of A$30,003.29 ($21,278.93). Insiders bought 86,627 shares of company stock valued at $668,878 over the last ninety days.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

