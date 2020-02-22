Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Barnes Group also posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. 262,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,730. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

