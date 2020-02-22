Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $13.00. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4,718 shares trading hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Bel Fuse by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

