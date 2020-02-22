BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 6.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55, 2,611,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,482,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

The stock has a market cap of $400.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 427,042 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 275,753 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

