BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) fell 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $38.82, 1,269,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 295% from the average session volume of 321,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $825.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.