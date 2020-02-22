Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Blucora reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 462,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Blucora has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Red Cedar Management LP boosted its holdings in Blucora by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 152.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 139,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 137,937 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

