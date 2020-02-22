BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Down 20.9%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) dropped 20.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $15.42, approximately 1,874,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,062% from the average daily volume of 161,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
BXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.
BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.