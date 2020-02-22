Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.80. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.70-11.70 EPS.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.64. 279,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,242. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $417.14.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $32,483,353. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

