Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $838.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.40 million and the lowest is $837.00 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $827.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 1,925,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,747. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

