Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. Brady also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

NYSE:BRC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.