Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.8-47.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.30 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

