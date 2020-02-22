Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.0-196.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,366. The firm has a market cap of $356.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.