Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $788.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

NOW stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.48. 2,348,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.16.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,280,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,598 shares of company stock worth $40,230,196. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 24,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

