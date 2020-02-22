Brokerages Set Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Price Target at €53.13

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.25 ($61.92).

UNIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

