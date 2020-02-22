Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.35. Cabot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 10,076,400 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

