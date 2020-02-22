Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.92-2.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-324 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 182,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,116 shares of company stock worth $51,948. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

