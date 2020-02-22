CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.845M – 1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. 321,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

